Several injured in SEPTA bus crash in Montgomery County, officials say

Several injured in SEPTA bus crash on Allendale Road in Upper Merion township as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on September 26, 2018.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Officials said at least four people were injured in an accident involving a SEPTA bus Wednesday night in Montgomery County.

It happened shortly after 9.p.m. on Allendale Road near First Avenue in Upper Merion Township.

Investigators said the bus collided with another vehicle, went over a guardrail and into the woods.

According to officials, four people were on the bus and two people were in the sedan; all of the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

"We're very lucky for where the bus wound up ending up and for the work of the rescue personnel," said Upper Merion Police Chief Thomas Nolan.

Upper Merion police and SEPTA are investigating.

