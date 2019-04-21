Officials: Suspect fatally shoots self after exchanging gunfire with police in Summerdale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after fatally shooting himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with police in Philadelphia's Summerdale section, officials say.

It happened around 6:32 p.m. Saturday when police were en route to a domestic situation when they were flagged down in the 5600 block of Miriam in reference to a male wearing a camouflage jacket and armed with a gun.

The officers approached the male and a foot pursuit engaged.

Police say the male reached in his waistband and turned towards police and fired shots at the officers.

Both officers discharged and the male then fled to Bridge and Roosevelt Boulevard where he fatally shot himself in the head.

One witness said he was sitting outside and heard one gunshot and then six right after that.

"It was crazy, been here five years, never heard a gunshot, never heard anything bad here...," said Anss Khattab.

There was no injuries to police officers.

The incident is under investigation.
