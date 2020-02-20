Philly officials to reveal school safety plan following quadruple shooting near a school

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A school safety plan is expected to be revealed Thursday after another shooting happened near a school campus.

Four people were shot Wednesday afternoon across the street from St. Malachy Catholic School in North Philadelphia. The school had just been dismissed at the time of the incident.

While no one at the school was hurt, City Council President Darrell Clarke was on scene and said there were already plans to announce a school safety plan Thursday.

"We have to make this environment safe for our children," Clarke said. "Whatever we have to use, we're going to use and if it takes a little more money in our budget, then so be it. We got to make these streets safe."

Clarke said the plan will include the use of technology and data focused on identifying "hot spots" of crime.

City council officials also said new Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will speak to them for the first time Thursday about her plans to help combat crime.

It's Outlaw's second week on the job. She spent Wednesday morning meeting hundreds of active and retired employees during a meet and greet.

People living on the front lines of violence are upset and urging a team effort in their communities.

"It's sad. It's real sad. Until we as a people, a race change within, this stuff is going to keep on happening," said a man who lives near the location of the quadruple shooting.

Police said witnesses heard roughly 20 gunshots Wednesday in the area of N. 10th and W. Thompson Streets, which is a block from Girard Ave.

Investigators said two men came from around the corner and started shooting at a group of people.

Two of the victims were critically injured after being shot in the head. The third and fourth victims were listed as stable.

Police also said three of the victims arrived at Temple University Hospital in regular cars.

Investigators said they found two guns in the cars and are currently working to determine who's responsible for the shooting.
