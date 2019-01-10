Officials vote to postpone policy to arm teachers

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials vote to postpone policy to arm teachers. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 10, 2019.

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WPVI) --
School board members in Pennsylvania have voted to postpone a policy allowing teachers to carry guns in school.

In a 2-1 vote Tuesday evening, the Tamaqua school board's Security Committee says it will suspend the implementation of the policy pending a court hearing on its validity.

Both teachers and parents have filed lawsuits against the policy claiming it violates state law and poses a danger to the community.
EMBED More News Videos

Second lawsuit filed against district for allowing teachers to carry guns: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 6, 2019


The district serves more than 2,100 students and is believed to be the first school system in the state to let teachers carry weapons.

The policy approved in September says teachers and other employees can volunteer to carry concealed, district-issued guns after training.
The full board will vote on the policy Jan. 15.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsgunsteacher
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 3, seriously hurt in crash during police chase on I-95
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Code Blue in effect in Philadelphia
Ocean Resort Casino changing hands after just 6 months
Fire engulfs KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington
N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in 'Deadliest Catch' accident
Driver pulled from burning car after crashing into police cruiser
Show More
Man accused of hailing cab while woman died in fire gets 12 years
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest
Pres. Trump threatens to declare national emergency
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
More News