Jury duty phone scam being perpetrated in Northampton County, officials say

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Northampton County Sheriff's Department is warning residents about a jury duty phone scam.

Police said a suspect claiming to be a sergeant is contacting residents about missing jury duty.

The suspect then requests the residents to wire him money to cover their fines.

Officials said jury service absence is first handled by the jury clerk, not the sheriff's department.

They said the office would never request someone wire money to avoid arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsscamjury duty
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News