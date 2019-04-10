Jury duty phone scam being perpetrated in Northampton County, officials say

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Northampton County Sheriff's Department is warning residents about a jury duty phone scam.Police said a suspect claiming to be a sergeant is contacting residents about missing jury duty.The suspect then requests the residents to wire him money to cover their fines.Officials said jury service absence is first handled by the jury clerk, not the sheriff's department.They said the office would never request someone wire money to avoid arrest.