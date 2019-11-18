Offshore coastal storm puts damper on day along the Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A dreary day turning into a drearier evening along the Jersey Shore Sunday.A strong, offshore coastal storm making its presence known with gusts of winds whipping visitors on the boardwalk."Why? Why is it raining?," joked Kappri Thomas from Pennsauken."We thought we were going to have a good day out here, no.. but it's okay we're still having fun,"added Yazmin Encarnacion.Some did not share the enthusiasm."It's absolutely awful, it's horrible it's raining. It's windy and I don't know what else to say, but it's horrible," said Agnes Tavoulareas from Philadelphia.Still, it appeared a number of people were out on the boardwalk either taking a stroll or traveling from casino to restaurant.The scene is sharp contrast to the sights in North Wildwood.The winds significantly stronger with a wind chill to match.In Sea Isle City, winds equally whipping as a light mist fell over or less deserted park.Back in Atlantic City, while far from a picture perfect day some did try to look at the bright side."It's not too bad out. I mean it's raining it's a little cold but you can still enjoy yourself, you're in AC," said Jose Tavarez.Then again, others recommended a different approach."Stay home, put your fluffy pajamas on, get something warm, don't be me," Tavoulareas said.