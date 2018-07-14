Ohio State Trooper dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

Dashcam video caught the moment an Ohio State Trooper was dragged by a car.
Officers just pulled over the suspect, who ignored orders to step out of the vehicle, and instead took off.
The officer holding the door was dragged more than a mile and a half.
At times, speeds reached 70 miles an hour.
Eventually, the suspect stopped and fled the scene.
He later turned himself in to authorities.
