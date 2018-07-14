Ohio State Trooper dragged by vehicle during traffic stop

Ohio State Trooper dragged by vehicle during traffic stop. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

Dashcam video caught the moment an Ohio State Trooper was dragged by a car.

Officers just pulled over the suspect, who ignored orders to step out of the vehicle, and instead took off.

The officer holding the door was dragged more than a mile and a half.

At times, speeds reached 70 miles an hour.

Eventually, the suspect stopped and fled the scene.

He later turned himself in to authorities.

