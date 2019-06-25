Oklahoma woman caught on own surveillance camera trying to torch neighbors home

An Oklahoma woman is facing several charges after a camera captured her trying to torch a neighboring home.

The kicker? She was caught by her own surveillance camera.

Annie Durham, gave investigators the password to her outdoor camera, so they could review the footage.

The video did help them find the culprit.

Officials watched 59-year-old Durham hurl a flaming towel into the abandoned house next door.

But it didn't end there.

That same camera also showed Durham shooting into the window before throwing the burning towel.

Authorities say the woman had an ongoing conflict with the owner of the condemned property over vagrants squatting there.
