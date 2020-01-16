PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Repairs to a water main break in Old City could take weeks, but businesses in the area want people to know they're still open.
On Wednesday night, restaurant Chloe on Arch Street only had two customers. But that's not customary according to owner MaryAnn Ferrie.
"If I don't laugh, I'm going to cry," laughed Ferrie.
The reason she feels that way is the water main break and re-construction project at 3rd and Arch happening now.
Old City streets closed 6 to 8 weeks due to water main break
It'll be under construction for at least two months.
Ferrie says the fact traffic in every direction is closed will mean a certain loss of business.
"People aren't just going to casually stroll down the street," said Ferrie.
But the message she wants to spread is they are still open! Come eat!
Ferrie said, "We're open Wednesday - Saturday from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m. So grab a bottle of wine or two. I like wine. Bring me some! Come have dinner ha ha."
Rene Galvin, owner of the Never Too Spoiled fashion shop, wants people to still come shop.
"All of Old City is open. Everybody is open. The restaurants and boutiques are open," she said.
The reason why this is going to take so long is the ground below the intersection has eroded.
So it has turned into a multiple utility company job to fix.
Philadelphia Water Department Spokesman John DiGiulio says the city is doing their best to also make people aware business here is still open.
"You can't all work at the same time. Everyone needs to have their own space to get things done. We'll be sure to keep everyone up to date and get the work done safely and be sure we don't have to return there in the future," he said.
'Everybody is open': Old City businesses feeling impacts of water main break
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More