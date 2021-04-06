Man gunned down in Old City; at least 8 shot in Philly Monday night

#BREAKING @PhillyPolice on scene of a murder at 3rd and Chestnut in Old City. A body is found outside of the Science History Institute feet from Buddakan restaurant. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JuchI9dcwe — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 6, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Old City section is just one of the many incidents under investigation by officers on Monday night.The gunshots rang out around 9:30 p.m. near 3rd and Chestnut streets around 9:30 p.m.Police tell Action News a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest after four men jumped out of a van and unleashed a barrage of bullets. At least 27 shell casings were found at the scene. The victim died at the scene.At least eight people have been shot on Monday night, two of the victims have died.Around 7:13 p.m., police say three people were shot on the 400 block of Annsbury Street. A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times. He later died at the hospital.A 29-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were also shot. Both victims were listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Around 9 p.m., police say a man was shot inside a business on the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue. He was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.A 34-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest around 8:28 p.m. on the 200 block of E. Indiana Avenue. She is currently listed in critical condition.Police say a 41-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were both injured after being shot around 5 p.m. on the 6100 block of Carpenter Street. Both men are listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.