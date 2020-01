3rd Street from Market Street to Arch Street

Arch Street from 2nd Street to 3rd Street

OLD CITY (WPVI) -- A water main break in the Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia has left normally busy roads shut off to traffic as crews work to repair the damage.On Tuesday, an 8-inch water main broke at 3rd and Arch streets. Video from the scene showed water covering the intersection.The Philadelphia Water Department says the following streets are closed to traffic until further notice:SEPTA customers are told to check SEPTA's website or give them a call for detour information.