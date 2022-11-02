Master Mixologist uses Buffalo Trace Bourbon to put a holiday twist on a classic Old Fashioned

CINCINNATI -- Join host Danielle Bellini as she heads to the historic Arnold's Bar & Grill in Cincinnati, Ohio, to meet with master mixologist and cocktail historian Molly Wellmann. Together, they discuss Molly's passion for cocktails and craft an exciting holiday-inspired Old Fashioned with Sazerac brands.

"For those who want to blaze their own trail," Molly explains, "the best Bourbon to use is Buffalo Trace for an Old Fashioned." Just four other ingredients are added to the drink: real maple syrup, homemade cinnamon bitters, ice, and a cinnamon stick to garnish.

"That simple! Your friends will love it, you'll love it, and it just screams 'holiday,'" she adds.

For less experienced bartenders like Danielle, who might not have cinnamon bitters at home, Molly recommends the Stirrings Cocktail Mixers. Just mix 1.5oz of Buffalo Trace Bourbon with 2oz of the Stirrings Old Fashioned Mix and finish with a large ice cube.

"I can't believe how quickly that comes together, it's so easy," Danielle exclaims. "What I love about this is I don't have to worry about the ingredients. If I'm hosting I can just be there for the moment, just make this quickly and celebrate with the people I'm hosting."

For more visit Buffalo Trace and Stirrings.

