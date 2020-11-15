12 people displaced following row house fire in Ogontz

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A row house fire in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia has left 12 people displaced Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the 6100 block of Old York Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived flames were shooting from the second floor of a house in the middle of the row.

Fire burned through the roof and spread to neighboring homes.

Officials said the fire was brought under control around 4 a.m., but crews remained on the scene battling hot spots.

There was no reports of any injuries and no word on what might have sparked the blaze.

At least a dozen residents have been displaced by the fire.

A SEPTA bus was brought in so those displaced did not have to wait in the cold.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 fire medics ambushed during call
AccuWeather: Strong Winds Tonight
Montco parents protest school shutdown amid COVID-19 surge
Fears of second lockdown has many residents, business owners anxious
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
With COVID cases rising, Philadelphia to put new restrictions in place
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic
Show More
Pennsylvania reports highest COVID daily count again: 5,551
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis in New York City
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
Delco provides results of provisional ballot challenge hearing
Man taking selfie falls, rescued from Delaware River: Police
More TOP STORIES News