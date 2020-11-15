12 people displaced following row house fire in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A row house fire in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia has left 12 people displaced Sunday morning.The fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the 6100 block of Old York Road.Firefighters said when they arrived flames were shooting from the second floor of a house in the middle of the row.Fire burned through the roof and spread to neighboring homes.Officials said the fire was brought under control around 4 a.m., but crews remained on the scene battling hot spots.There was no reports of any injuries and no word on what might have sparked the blaze.At least a dozen residents have been displaced by the fire.A SEPTA bus was brought in so those displaced did not have to wait in the cold.