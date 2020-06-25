"Oldest Jewelry Store in New Jersey" thriving after 70 years

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia officials apologize after tear gas used on protesters on I-676
Del. delays next phase of reopening over renewed concerns
Pa. sees uptick in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19
Fishermen catches massive 350-pound shark in Del.
Council approves worker protection against retaliation over coronavirus concerns
Malls across southeastern Pa. to reopen Friday
NJ adds nearly 1,900 suspected COVID-19 deaths
Show More
NJ officials release more details on joint travel advisory
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Philly Pride: Music teacher performs for empowerment, compassion
Piece by piece, new diner arrives in Wilmington
More TOP STORIES News