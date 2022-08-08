Singer-actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 at Southern California home, family announces

Olivia Newton-John, the singer-actress who is best remembered for her performance in "Grease," has died at age 73.

Newton-John died at home in Southern California surrounded by family and friends, according to her husband's post on Facebook.

The singer had disclosed a battle with breast cancer in recent years.

John Easterling, who married Newton-John in 2008, wrote:

Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).

While the Australian-born singer had a string of hits in the 1970s, she shot to fame based on her role as Sandy alongside John Travolta in "Grease," in addition to performing several hit singles on the soundtrack.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Chloe, her sister and brother, and multiple nieces and nephews.

