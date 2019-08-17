Olympic-style curling reaches South Jersey

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed, others injured in multiple shootings in Philadelphia
Suspect Maurice Hill charged in Philadelphia police shooting
Video shows man get struck by lightning while walking in storm
Child found dead in hot vehicle in NJ; no charges filed at this time
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
Bear spray, shields, metal poles seized at Portland protests
McCown unretires, agrees to deal with Eagles
Show More
Police: 7 people shot at Snapchat "instant party" at Houston house
Study: 8 out of 10 people have cried at work
Officials: Montco woman trapped motorcyclist under vehicle in deadly crash
Teen gunned down in South Philadelphia; suspect sought
Del. man riding 'It's a Small World' for 12 hours for good cause
More TOP STORIES News