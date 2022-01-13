arrest

Police: Philadelphia man arrested in connection to shooting that left 6 injured on New Year's Eve

Omar Johnson, 29, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses.
By
VIDEO: Gunmen fire more than 80 shots in Germantown; 6 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in a shooting incident that left six people injured in the city's Germantown section in late December.

Police say 29-year-old Omar Johnson has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses.

Officials say surveillance video recovered by police showed Johnson allegedly firing a weapon during this incident, which involved multiple people. Johnson sustained a graze wound to his foot and sought treatment at a hospital where he was interviewed by police and later arrested.

Around 87 shots were fired during the violent altercation.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows gunmen firing more than 80 shots in Germantown; 6 injured

The shooting occurred Thursday, December 30, after 11:30 p.m. at Germantown Avenue and Collom Street.

Police said a group of people were standing at the corner when a white van pulled up, and six people got out, shooting at the group on the corner.

Several members of the group returned fire. The initial shooters were seen getting back in the van, last seen traveling westbound on Germantown Avenue.

Three victims showed up at Temple University Hospital.

A 20-year-old man was grazed in his head and shot in the arm. A 23-year-old victim was shot twice in the leg.

So far, this is the only arrest related to this incident, which remains under active investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Anyone who has information that could lead to additional arrests is encouraged to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.

