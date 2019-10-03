On the set of LIVE with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for the show's 32nd Season

For 32 seasons, LIVE has been making your mornings better each and every weekday right here on 6abc.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have begun their 3rd season hosting the talk show together the laughs just keep on coming.

I spent the morning on the set of LIVE with all the excitement for the dynamic hosting duo.

I asked them what the secret is to the show's success, and their ability to feel like friends who transcend the screen and enter our homes.

"We both come from a place where we used to watch the show from the standpoint of viewers," Ripa says. "We understand the audience. They become our co-hosts."

This is now Kelly and Ryan's third season together, and the fact that it feels like family is no coincidence.

"We have known each other a long time," Ripa says. "We hadn't broadcast together before, but we were always plotting and having conversations like maybe one day we could get Ryan here or I could go there."

So Ryan now commutes from East to West coast for LIVE and American Idol.

Two powerhouses in the entertainment business, when these two talk about the bond and the mutual respect they share, it gets emotional.

"This is who he really is," Ripa says. "What you see is who he is, he's not phony. He is the kindest person."

"You're going to make me cry," Seacrest says. And he did.

You can watch LIVE weekday mornings at 9 a.m. right here on 6abc.
