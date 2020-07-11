Emergency crews respond to one-car crash on Route 611 bypass in Doylestown, Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a serious crash in Doylestown, Bucks County Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Route 611 bypass near New Britain and Turk Road. Emergency crews were called out for a crash involving one car

There is no word on any injuries at this time or what might have caused the crash.

Officials said the right lane will be closed for an extended duration due to the investigation.

Motorists are advised to use caution and reduce their speed in the area.
