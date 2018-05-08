One dead following house fire in Caln Township, Chester County

One dead following Chester County house fire: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

CALN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Chester County authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Caln Township Tuesday.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 p.m. in the unit block of Foundry Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived flames were shooting from the two-story home.

Officials confirm one person died in the fire.

As of 4:45 p.m., the fire was still not officially under control.


***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
