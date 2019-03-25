fatal fire

At least one dead following house fire in Kensington

At least one dead following Kensington house fire: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 6 a.m., March 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died in a house fire in the city's Kensington section Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. on the 2900 block of Rorer Street.

Fire crews said heavy flames were shooting from the first floor and the rear of the home when they arrived.

Initially, there were reports of people trapped inside the home.

Officials said one person was rescued from the first floor of the home and taken to Temple University Hospital where they later died.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel described the blaze as a "very heavy fire with difficult conditions."

A second medic was later called to the scene.

The fire was placed under control at 5:14 a.m.

It is unclear if there are other victims inside the home at this time.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
