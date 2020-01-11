One dead, one injured in fire at Broomall, Delaware County home

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was killed Friday night in a fire at a home in Broomall, Delaware County, authorities said.Crews responded to the blaze shortly before 9 p.m., in the 700 block of Saint Francis Drive.Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed smoke coming from the home.Neighbors watched in horror as crews pulled a woman out of the back of the home."There was a woman laying on the lawn there, I'm not sure if an officer carried her out, but when they took her to the ambulance she was saying, 'My husband, my husband,'" said a neighbor.A man died in the fire and a woman was rushed to a local burn center, authorities said.There was no word on what caused the fire.