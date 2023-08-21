Sting and Shaggy bring inaugural "One Fine Day" festival to Philadelphia

Sting and Shaggy are hosting their own music festival, and they've chosen Philadelphia as the venue for their first-ever venture.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sting and Shaggy are hosting their own music festival, and they've chosen Philadelphia as the venue for their first-ever venture.

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the "One Fine Day" festival.

I had a chance to chat with both musicians for a sneak peek what's on tap.

On Saturday, September 9, they tell me they will be headlining their festival, while introducing acts on two stages.

They're great friends and you can feel it.

"Sting is the brother I didn't know I needed," Shaggy laughs. "One Fine Day is an extension of this friendship and this union. We sat down over a couple of glasses of wine and came up with this crazy idea."

"We'll end the night with Sting and I performing together," Shaggy says. "Sting will come on and ruin my songs I'll come on and ruin his."

Sting first played Philly in 1978.

Being one of his favorite cities, he says they added local flavor to what he calls their "eclectic" lineup.

"We've got the Philly act G. Love & Special Sauce," Sting says. "Philly is a very influential music town. We know this, so we couldn't do without some local talent."

"And besides," Shaggy laughs, "we both like Philly Cheesesteaks."

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

Fun fact: neither of them has performed at the Mann before!