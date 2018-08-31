One person rescued after house explosion near Scranton

One person rescued after house explosion near Scranton. Watch this report from Action News at 5:30pm on August 31, 2018.

TAYLOR, Pa. (WPVI) --
An explosion rocks a northeast Pennsylvania neighborhood early Friday morning and rescue crews had to pull someone from the debris.

Emergency crews worked for hours Thursday night to rescue the trapped victim in the home in Taylor, which is just outside of Scranton.

The explosion rocked the neighborhood around 8:30 and leveled the home.

The victim was pulled from the rubble and taken to the hospital nearly two-and-a-half hours after the blast.

There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.

