One person rescued after house explosion near Scranton

An explosion rocks a northeast Pennsylvania neighborhood early Friday morning and rescue crews had to pull someone from the debris.Emergency crews worked for hours Thursday night to rescue the trapped victim in the home in Taylor, which is just outside of Scranton.The explosion rocked the neighborhood around 8:30 and leveled the home.The victim was pulled from the rubble and taken to the hospital nearly two-and-a-half hours after the blast.There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.------