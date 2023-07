The Upper Schuylkill Valley Park is only about 40 minutes away from Philadelphia, and it's wildlife center offers an up-close look at animals like wolves and hawks.

Meet wolves, hawks, other animals at the Upper Schuylkill Valley Park in Montgomery County

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Schuylkill Valley Park is only about 40 minutes away from Philadelphia, and its wildlife center offers an up-close look at animals like wolves and hawks.

Action New Photojournalist Bryan Michinok showcases the beautiful grounds in Royersford, Pennsylvania, on this edition of One Tank Trip.