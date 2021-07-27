hulu

Watch the trailer for Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short star in the Hulu's darkly hilarious murder mystery series.
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building'

Get ready for an all-new murder mystery series. The official trailer for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short is finally here.

The comedy follows three true-crime-obsessed strangers who find themselves entangled in a murder mystery surrounding a death in their Upper West Side New York apartment building. The trio starts a true crime podcast to document their search for clues.

Jane Lynch, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane and 17-time Grammy award winner Sting guest star in the series, as seen in the trailer in the player above.

The Hulu original series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman. They also executive produce the series alongside Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbit, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

RELATED | 'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer debuts exclusively on 'GMA'

The first three episodes of "Only Murders In The Building" premiere Tues., Aug. 31, only on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhulutelevisionactorotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HULU
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Candified: Home for the Holidays' features a life-size candy cottage
'Hawkeye' series premieres at special screening in NYC
Spotlight on this year's television hit 'Reservation Dogs'
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News