Opening statements in murder trial of two South Philadelphia teens

Opening statements took place Tuesday morning in the double murder of two teenagers in South Philadelphia in 2017.
Brandon Olivieri pleaded not guilty to all charges
Olivieri was 16 years old in October 2017, when he allegedly shot and killed Sal DiNubile and Caleer Miller.
Assistant District Attorney David Osborne told the jury that Olivieri, his friend Caleer Miller, and two others had been looking for a fight when they ran into Sal DiNubile and several others at 12th and Ritner streets.
Osborne said Olivieri had a gun tucked in his waistband.
Authorities allege Olivieri had been embarrassed in a previous fight and said when he saw DiNubile he stared him down and then pulled the weapon.
Osborne then told jurors DiNubile went for the gun in an effort to protect himself and his friends and was shot in the struggle. Osborne said Olivieri shot Miller by mistake.
Authorities said Olivieri then fled and both teens were pronounced dead.
The defense told the jury that the prosecution's case is based on inconsistency, chaos, and confusion, adding no gun was recovered and no forensic evidence links Olivieri to the crime.
This case has been particularly contentious leading up to trial. There have been clashes among families in the courthouse and accusations of online intimidation.
Judge Barbara McDermott began the day by cautioning the gallery against outbursts. She noted an issue with a family member on Monday, the day of jury selection.
There are extra security measures in place for this trial. Proceedings are being held in a courtroom with a glass partition and there is an additional metal detector in the hallway.
The trial is expected to last about a week.
