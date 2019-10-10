Opening statements set to begin for man accused in fatal Rittenhouse Square stabbing

The jury was selected earlier in the week.
Michael White, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July 2018.
Witnesses said White, who is currently free on bail, was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger. The two men got into a fight, and witnesses said that White stabbed Schellenger.
White has claimed it was self-defense.
Earlier this week, the judge granted a motion from the district attorney's office to drop third-degree murder charges and proceed on voluntary manslaughter.
In the motion, the district attorney said he believes a jury is more likely to convict White of voluntary manslaughter.
Schellenger's family is outraged.
His mother, Linda Schellenger, told 6abc, "I trust the jury. It's an insult in my mind. It's an insult to the people of Philadelphia that Larry has played God and has not allowed them to decide."