Opening statements set to begin for man accused in fatal Rittenhouse Square stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Opening statements are scheduled to begin Thursday in the trial of the man accused in a fatal stabbing in Rittenhouse Square.The jury was selected earlier in the week.Michael White, 22, is accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July 2018.Witnesses said White, who is currently free on bail , was a courier riding his bike on Chancellor Street when he came across Schellenger. The two men got into a fight, and witnesses said that White stabbed Schellenger.White has claimed it was self-defense.Earlier this week, the judge granted a motion from the district attorney's office to drop third-degree murder charges and proceed on voluntary manslaughter.In the motion, the district attorney said he believes a jury is more likely to convict White of voluntary manslaughter.Schellenger's family is outraged.His mother, Linda Schellenger, told 6abc , "I trust the jury. It's an insult in my mind. It's an insult to the people of Philadelphia that Larry has played God and has not allowed them to decide."