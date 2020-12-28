PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are looking for some inspiration as you kick 2020 to the curb and start fresh in the new year, Opera Philadelphia has a beautiful project they just launched called Love in the Park.
And it's sure to get your new year off to a singing start.
Opera Philadelphia's Love in the Park digital series is available through May 31st.
Love in the Park event | Episode guide, info
Opera Philadelphia presents Love in the Park digital series concert
FYI PHILLY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More