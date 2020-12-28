FYI Philly

Opera Philadelphia presents Love in the Park digital series concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are looking for some inspiration as you kick 2020 to the curb and start fresh in the new year, Opera Philadelphia has a beautiful project they just launched called Love in the Park.

And it's sure to get your new year off to a singing start.


Opera Philadelphia's Love in the Park digital series is available through May 31st.

Love in the Park event | Episode guide, info
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiafyi phillyfyi loves the arts
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly's 2020 Year in Review show
FYI Philly's best segments of 2020
Ring in the new year with Forsythia's 5-course champagne dinner
Dottie's Serenade Service is going on a national tour
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House set to vote on Trump's $2,000 checks; GOP in a tough spot
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
4 people taken to the hospital after CO exposure in Drexel Hill
NJ begins vaccinations for long term care residents, first responders
Abrupt closure of salon on Christmas sparks backlash online
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
January COVID-19 projections 'nightmarish' for US: experts
Show More
Retailers taking precautions for holiday returns
Vaccinations begin for first responders in Burlington County
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
Pa. bowling alley gets holiday surprise from Barstool Sports
More TOP STORIES News