shooting

Multiple people shot at church in Orange County, California; 1 person detained, authorities say

The sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.
Heavy police presence surrounds church after reports of shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -- One person has been detained after deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods that reportedly injured multiple people.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the person was detained at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church located in the 24000 block of El Toro Road.



In an earlier update posted on Twitter, OCSD reported several people had been shot.

Firefighters and paramedics were rushed to the scene and were reportedly treating multiple people for injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. It's unclear if the person detained is considered a suspect.

The condition of those people shot was also not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

