hometown hero

Hometown Hero: Physician assistant saves lives recovering organs for transplants

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hometown Hero: Physician assistant saves lives recovering organs for transplants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our Hometown Hero this week is a woman who will stop at nothing to see that her job is done, that's because someone's life depends on it.

The moment the phone rings, the countdown clock is on.

"It does happen anytime, anywhere," said Georgeine Smith, who, at a minimum, could have only eight hours to save a life.

"People die every day waiting for a liver transplant. People are on dialysis for years waiting for a kidney transplant," said Smith, who is the lead surgical physician assistant with Penn Transplant Institute.

Her job is to recover the organs of deceased donors and bring them back to patients at the institute, which is doing about 500 transplants a year.

"We never stopped working with COVID because there are donors available and recipients available, so we didn't stop at all," she said.

She will work all night flying out to get the organ and then she will work most of the next day supporting the surgery to actually implant the organ into the recipient," said Austin Williams, the chief administrative officer for Penn Transplant Institute.

Smith can get called at a moment's notice to fly anywhere in the county to retrieve an organ that will save someone's life, but she says she's not the hero.

SEE ALSO: Woman helps seniors get vaccine appointments in honor of mom
EMBED More News Videos

A Swedesboro, New Jersey woman is paying tribute to her late mom by helping her mom's friends take care of important business.



"No, no, the heroes are the donors," she said.

Smith says her heroes are recognized in the few moments before the first incision is made, and the only sound is a beeping monitor and a poem honoring the gift of life.

"Today we come together to care for our patient, may we remember the new hopes and dreams that begin with the gift of this one person," she read.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvaniaorgan donationsfeel goodgift of lifehometown hero
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMETOWN HERO
NJ doctor on a mission to vaccinate homeless
'Caring For Friends' offers friendship along with meals
'Superman' pharmacist has vaccinated 15,000 people in Montco
NJ woman helps seniors get vaccine appointments in honor of mom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Puppy stolen outside Philly hotel reunited with owner
Authorities believe remains are those of missing Amish teen
More body cam released in Ma'Khia Bryant shooting; officials urge patience
SEPTA train fatally strikes person on tracks
LIVE: Daunte Wright funeral: Rev. Sharpton to deliver eulogy at service
A 'COVID miracle': Bucks County man heads home after 210-day battle with virus
FedEx truck involved in crash on NJ Turnpike
Show More
Action News Mornings Awards & Action News Band performs
WATCH: Embiid nearly makes full-court shot in final seconds
1 killed in fiery crash on Baltimore Pike in Chester Co.
OC Beach Patrol investigation prompts immediate actions
10-year-old girl who testified in Chauvin trial reacts to guilty verdict
More TOP STORIES News