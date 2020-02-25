Bodycam video shows 6-year-old's tearful plea during arrest for tantrum at Orlando school

Police were called to the school after Kaia reportedly kicked a staff member during a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy.
The video shows Kaia, confused and crying for help as she's led away with her hands zip-tied behind her back.
Kaia cries as one of the officers takes her to a juvenile detention center.
The officer was fired for violating department policy requiring a supervisor's approval to arrest anyone under 12.
Kaia's grandmother is now pushing to change state law concerning arrests of children for misdemeanors.
Charges against the child were later dropped.