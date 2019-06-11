Ortiz shooting suspect ID'ed as drug trafficker, says police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5341940" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man who allegedly shot former Boston Red Sox slugger Daivd Ortiz has been identified as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia.

A man who was allegedly involved in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has been identified as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia.The Dominican Republic National Police said Feliz Garcia and another man approached the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo Sunday night.At least one suspect opened fire and shot Ortiz at close range in the back.The crowd tackled Feliz Garcia and handed him over to police while the other suspect fled.Police said the bullet went through Ortiz' stomach. He had part of his intestines and gallbladder removed in his home country.Then Red Sox officials chartered a medical air ambulance to transfer him to a Boston Hospital Monday.Ortiz reportedly does not know Feliz Garcia, who has a criminal record for drug trafficking.Ortiz's rep said the baseball legend, who's fondly called "Big Papi" by fans, doesn't think this was a robbery attempt.The motive for the shooting is unknown.Ortiz's wife said he's had his second surgery and is resting in the intensive care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital.Doctors expect him to stay there for the next several days.