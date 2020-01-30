Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Cast your vote!

Who do you think will win big on Oscar Sunday? Vote for your favorite movies and actors for the 2020 Oscars!

ABC7 is your home on Oscar Sunday. Catch "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars," February 9 at 1 p.m. on ABC7!


Oscars presenters include 2019 winners Ali, Colman, King and Malek

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations


Oscars 2020: When, how to watch - date, time for the Academy Awards

Oscar nomination surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2

How this year's best picture nominees fared at the box office

2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

Hollywood reacts to nominations for 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story'

Follow On the Red Carpet on social media:
Facebook.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Twitter.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Instagram.com/OTRC
YouTube.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscars
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News