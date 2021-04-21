Oscars 2021: Before taking center stage on Oscar Sunday, LA's Union Station was in spotlight in countless movies

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The spotlight is on Union Station right now. And while this downtown venue is a bustling train station that serves the city of Los Angeles, it's also a historical landmark that is a "star" itself -- having been featured countless times on the silver screen.Since its inception in 1939, Union Station has been used in over 150 films. On average, it's used for filming 100 days out of the year, and has been the backdrop to some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters."Some of the more significant films you may have seen at Union Station are 'Dark Knight Rises,' 'Pearl Harbor,' 'Catch Me If You Can,' 'Hail Caesar' and 'Blade Runner'," said Neel Sodha, owner and operator of LA Walking Tours.This iconic train station has been used as everything - from a bank, to a movie studio, to a makeshift courtroom. And although the number of movies filmed at Union Station seems to be endless, this year's Oscars marks a first for the historical destination."There's never been an award show at Union Station before," said Sodha. "This is our first time ever."Union Station will remain open and active for riders during the Oscars, but in preparation of the awards show, there will be some closures. There is some fencing closing off sidewalks to pedestrian traffic, as well as road closures beginning Sunday and continuing through Monday morning.