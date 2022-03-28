Best Oscars jokes from hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and more

LOS ANGELES -- Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall brought the jokes during their opening monologue at the 2022 Oscars.Taking a stab at pay equity, Schumer joked the trio was there "because it's cheaper than hiring one man.""All right, we are here at the Oscars," began Hall. Sykes finished: "Where movie lovers unite and watch TV."Sykes, Schumer and Hall breezily joked through prominent Hollywood issues like pay equity - they said three female hosts were "cheaper than one man" - the Lady Gaga drama Sykes called "House of Random Accents," and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends.Among the jokes that landed best was one aimed at another awards show:"You know what's in the In Memoriam this year?" Schumer asked. "The Golden Globes."Their most pointed political point came at the end of their routine, in which they promised a great night."And for you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night," Sykes said.She, Schumer and Hall then repeated the word "gay" multiple times, as many in the crowd such as Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman smiled and applauded in delight.The bill, which passed earlier this month and has been staunchly defended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Its passing by Florida lawmakers rejected an onslaught of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people.It has been loudly opposed by LGBTQ advocates, the White House and many within the entertainment industry.The shot at the Florida bill wasn't the only political jab the hosts took in their opening monologue."This year we saw a frightening display of how toxic masculinity turns into cruelty towards women and children," Hall said."Damn that Mitch McConnell," Sykes responded.Hall said she was merely setting up a line about Oscar-nominated "The Power of the Dog."And they didn't just target politics as joke subjects to open the show: The trio also made light of the controversial decision to have eight Oscars presented before the show and basketball star LeBron James' hairline.