What's next for 2022 Oscar winners? The upcoming films from Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and more

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- There's a new list of stars who can now add "Oscar winner" to their resumes, and they already have their next project lined up.Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain segues from "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" to another real life story. She'll play another music legend, Tammy Wynette, in the upcoming limited series "George and Tammy." We'll also see her in the crime thriller "The Good Nurse" with Eddie Redmayne.After his Oscar-winning performance in "King Richard", Will Smith has another emotional role on the horizon. He's playing a runaway slave in the thriller "Emancipation" from director Antoine Fuqua.Best Supporting Actor winner Troy Kotsur will star in "Flash Before the Bang" and play a high school coach in the true story of an all-deaf track and field team."This is just the beginning for me. Is Hollywood ready?" Kotsur said backstage after his Oscar win.And after her breakout performance in "West Side Story," Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose has a very full schedule. She'll play the Marvel comics supervillain Calypso in Sony's upcoming "Kraven the Hunter" movie. And we'll see her in the spy adventure "Argylle" with Henry Cavill and pop star Dua Lipa.And Billie Eilish, who won the Best Song category for "No Time to Die" along with her brother Finneas, is actually in the middle of her "Happier than Ever" concert tour.