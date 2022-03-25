Roll out the red carpet: How to celebrate the Oscars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Oscars are coming up this Sunday, and just like the stars, you can get ready for all the glitz and glamour that the award show brings.Here are some things to do around town to get you red-carpet ready!I always feel the most comfortable hanging somewhere fancy when I have my makeup done, and thestore on Chestnut Street in Center City had just the person to paint me pretty...makeup artist Daneille Russo!She gave me a classic smokey eye, some contour, lots of shimmer and a new set of eyelashes! When I was all done, I felt confident enough to fit right in with the LA crowd.Atat Live Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, they can feed your elegant appetite with their Bubbles and Pearls special. It's all you can eat oysters for $2 each, complete with a champagne flight for only $10. You can't beat that luxurious meal for such a great deal!in Rittenhouse Square is having a watch party, complete with an hors devours board and a glass of champagne for $25, in addition to their full menu. This elevated American pub food restaurant really thought of everything, with balloons, flavored popcorn and a martini called the "Red Carpet!"You can surround yourself with film buffs at thefor a live screening of the show at the Philadelphia Film Center. A ticket purchase gets you food, drinks, raffle fun and the feeling of being a true VIP!in South Philadelphia was a setting in "Creed," an Oscar nominated spinoff of the "Rocky" franchise that came out in 2015. In the movie, they called it "Adrain's". You can check out the memorabilia on the wall and join them for a nice dinner. The cozy South Philly decor, traditional Italian food and live opera music will transport you right back to the set of the film.In 1977, the original "Rocky" movie was nominated for 10 Oscar's, winning three of them, with shots of our beautiful city as the backdrop. Because of that, one of the biggest tourist attractions in Philly are the steps of the...but nobody even calls them that anymore! Now, they're the "Rocky Steps." Come make the climb and feel like a champ with this huge piece of movie history right in your backyard.