Other big categories to watch on Oscars Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hollywood's Biggest Night is quickly approaching and there are so many categories to watch.

One of them is Animated Feature film. Here's a fun fact: Peter Sohn is the artist behind 20 Years of Disney/Pixar Oscar winners.

He's now nominated for the first time as the director of "Elemental."

"The whole thing is about bringing a lot of different point of views together and bridging them together," Sohn says. "The movie is about diversity and mixing."

Sohn is the son of Korean immigrants and says this story was personal.

"Elemental" is up against "The Boy and the Heron," "Nimona," "Robot Dreams" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse."

Nominated in the "Documentary Feature Film" category is "Bobi Wine: The People's President."

The NatGeo documentary is true story of Ugandan pop star turned politician Bobi Wine and his fight for democracy.

"I was singing about the plight of the people, the realities that they go through, the struggles," Wine says of his rise from music to politics. "I'd say it was not a choice, it was a calling."

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" is up against "The Eternal Memory," "Four Daughters," "To Kill a Tiger" and "20 Days in Mariupol" for Documentary Feature Film.

In the Documentary Short Film category, " Nai Nai and Wai Po," is nominated. It's the the story of one man's close relationship with his two grandmothers, who share a special bond.

They couldn't contain their excitement when they found out they were nominated for an Oscar.

"It really is a dream," says director Sean Wang. "The sentence: 'I'm going to the Oscars with my grandmothers' is a sentence I never thought I would say."

"Nai Nai and Wai Po" is up against "The ABCs of Book Banning," "The Barber of Little Rock," "Island in Between" and "The Last Repair Shop."

