Teen accused of killing Philly dancer at gas station pleads not guilty to murder as hate crime

As O'Shea Sibley's death continues to draw attention to hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, his loved ones gathered to say goodbye.

The suspect and other teens said homophobic slurs and anti-Black statements toward O'Shea Sibley and his friends, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 17-year-old charged with stabbing and killing O'Shae Sibley at a gas station in Brooklyn, New York pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday morning.

The teenager, Dmitriy Popov, was indicted by a grand jury on murder in the second degree as a hate crime, among other charges, on Thursday afternoon.

He was ordered to be held without bail and will return to court in October. He faces a minimum of 20 years in jail and a maximum of 25 years to life.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez stressed the importance of prosecuting the case as a hate crime following the indictment.

"Many powerful people across this country have talked about this case and have been concerned that justice prevails," said Gonzalez. "I'm assuring the community that we are taking this case very seriously, that we're going to make sure that justice prevails."

Popov and several others accompanying him said homophobic slurs and anti-Black statements toward Sibley and his friends, who were dancing at a Brooklyn, New York gas station on July 29, according to NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny.

After initially de-escalating the situation, words were exchanged once again and that's when investigators say the teen pulled a knife and stabbed Sibley. Sibley died "of a stab wound of the chest with injury to the heart."

After a week of attempting to bring him in, the teen turned himself in through an arrangement with his lawyer.

He was identified by detectives early on, using video, by working with other city agencies and people from the neighborhood.

Gonzalez said there is no room for hate in Brooklyn.

"O'Shae came to New York to follow his dream and brightened our city with his light. We honor his life, celebrate his courage, and commit to hold accountable the individual allegedly responsible for this horrific murder. O'Shae and his friends were targeted for being themselves, dancing joyfully and harming no one. There is no tolerance for hate in Brooklyn, where we value our diversity, inclusion and the freedom to be who we are."

Gonzalez also weighed in for the first time on surveillance video that captured the confrontation.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect claimed he is Muslim and was offended by the way the group was dancing as he hurled anti-gay slurs.

"What the video shows is that Mr. Sibley was rightfully in a position to speak out and protect himself and his friends from anti-gay and anti-Black slurs," he said. "And that what transcended after that was a crime. And we allege, as you can see, in the video, Mr. Sibley and his friends weren't armed. We know there's no question that they weren't, they have no shirt on. And so we know that defending yourself from being an anti-gay or anti-Black comment, and arguing back, is not a cause for someone to take a weapon and do what was done in this case."

Popov's lawyer has denied that his client used any anti-gay or anti-Black speech. He also said the teen, son of Russian immigrants, is Christian and not Muslim.

He said Popov is a rising senior at The Professional Pathways Sheepshead High School and he has no prior interaction with police.

Sibley's funeral was held earlier this week in his hometown of Philadelphia.