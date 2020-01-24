Oskar Lindblom shares special moment on ice with girlfriend, puppy

The 23-year-old was seen skating at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees on Thursday.
He posted a video of him, his girlfriend Alma Lindqvist, and their puppy, a mini dachshund named Tage.
"Great feeling being back on the ice again with some good company," Lindblom said.
Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a disease that forms in the bones or soft tissue.
South Jersey's Biscuit Tee's has created "Oskar Strong" shirts with all proceeds going to Hockey Fights Cancer.
The company is co-owned by the daughter of Flyers legend Bernie Parent.