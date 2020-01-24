Philadelphia Flyers

Oskar Lindblom shares special moment on ice with girlfriend, puppy

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a special moment back on the ice for Philadelphia Flyers' forward Oskar Lindblom.

The 23-year-old was seen skating at the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees on Thursday.

He posted a video of him, his girlfriend Alma Lindqvist, and their puppy, a mini dachshund named Tage.

"Great feeling being back on the ice again with some good company," Lindblom said.



Lindblom has been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a disease that forms in the bones or soft tissue.

South Jersey's Biscuit Tee's has created "Oskar Strong" shirts with all proceeds going to Hockey Fights Cancer.

The company is co-owned by the daughter of Flyers legend Bernie Parent.
