our america

Our America: Asian Voices | Official Trailer

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices

Our America: Asian Voices tell the stories of Asian and Pacific Islander groups in America: Korean, Vietnamese, Indian, Polynesian, Filipino, Hmong, Japanese, Chinese, and more. Some came as immigrants. Some came as refugees. Some run successful businesses. Some live in poverty. Some have spoken out for years. Some are finding their voice.

We'll look at how they built communities, learn about their culture, and explore what it means to be Asian and Pacific Islander in America. While the communities and cultures vary, one thing binds them together: they are all Americans.

Watch "Our America: Asian Voices," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku beginning May 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americaasian americanu.s. & worldasian voicesrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OUR AMERICA
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia mother grieving after son killed on porch
Pennsylvania's new 'Move Over' law takes effect Tuesday
Philly man worries for relatives after devastating Covid surge in India
Center City Sips canceled for 2021 summer season, officials say
Delaware officer suffered severe head injuries during attack
Students at Radnor High School walk out in protest over school mascot
Gov. Murphy boosts indoor capacity limits for proms, weddings
Show More
Pat Croce talks cancer fight, helping others through 'HEALED' movement
Video captures brawl inside airport in Miami
MOVE members demanding answers on missing children's remains
Woman looking for South Jersey EMT who saved her life 20 years ago
Car split in half after violent crash on Roosevelt Blvd.
More TOP STORIES News