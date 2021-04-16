How climate change is reshaping communities | Our America: Climate of Hope

In 2020, the United States experienced more billion-dollar climate disastersthan at any time in its history, including the worst wildfire season on record and mudslides over wildfire-scarred hills that collapsed part of thehistoric Highway 1near Big Sur on California's coast.We saw extreme, historiccold and ice in Texasthat leftmillions of people literally in the dark, withoutpower, heat and even clean water. Our cities and communities are living withfloods and fire, air pollution and plastic waste. And it's impacting low income and communities of color the most.And yet, there are signs of hope.Whenthe pandemickept us off the roads,air pollution as tracked by NASA plummeted. With fewer people in ournational forests, wildlife roamed freely at Yellowstone National Park. And some of the biggest corporations committed to a renewable future.In this installment of "Our America: Climate of Hope," ABC Owned Television Stations' meteorologists across the country reflect on the changes they have seen in their communities because of extreme weather. With the help of National Geographic projections, they look ahead to what their cities could look like in 2070 and share how they have changed their lives because of climate change.You will hear from ABC7/WABC-TV New York chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg and WABC weather anchor Sam Champion; 6abc/WPVI-TV Philadelphia chief meteorologist Cecily Tynan; ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago meteorologists Cheryl Scott and Larry Mowry; ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston chief meteorologist Travis Herzog; ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco meteorologists Drew Tuma and Sandhya Patel; ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles chief meteorologist Dallas Raines; ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh Durham meteorologist Brittany Bell; ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno chief meteorologist Kevin Musso; and National Geographic Explorers Victoria Herrmann and Lillygol Sedaghat.