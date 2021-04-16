climate of hope

How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money

By Ashley Mackey and Emily Holshouser
Earth Day is kicking off next week and those who are looking to get involved in helping the environment may want to check out the Jar Method.

ABC spoke with food storage experts and minimalist influencers Roshanda "Roe" Cummings and Erin "E" Johnson about how they've coached people on how to save their produce while also saving money.

"We just tracked our waste for two days over the over the weekend," Cummings said. "And had some realizations... that we need to make some changes."

Cummings and Johnson have laid out steps on ways to store different produce in glass jars, which makes the food last longer. For more tips on how to use the Jar Method, watch the video above.

The method not only helps save your food and money, but it also helps to reduce your waste. To learn about living a zero-waste lifestyle, click here.
