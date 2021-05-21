'Our America: A Year of Activism': How activism has evolved since the murder of George Floyd | LIVE

This streaming special comprises three panels that address intergenerational activism, multiracial solidarity and media framing of racial justice issues. They are moderated by ABC Owned Television Stations race and culture journalists Will Jones, TaRhonda Thomas and Julian Glover.
The intergenerational activism discussion focuses on activism building on generational moments to continue driving movements forward. Panelists include:
- Chairman Fred Hampton Jr, son of Black Panther party Chairman Fred Hampton and founder of the Black Panther Party Cubs
- Fredrika Newton, president and co-founder of the Huey P. Newton Foundation in Oakland, Calif., and widow of Black Panther Party Co-Founder Huey P. Newton
- Dr. Shamell Bell, community organizer, artivist and lecturer at Dartmouth College and Harvard University
- Xavier Brown, Oakland native, actor, activist and current sophomore in UCLA's acting program
The multicultural solidarity panel focuses on the role that multiracial solidarity has played in the ongoing movement for racial justice and what the idea of allyship and solidarity means. Panelists include:
- Steve James, Academy Award-nominated Chicago-based documentary filmmaker known for his films "Hoop Dreams," "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail" and, most recently, "City So Real"
- Ai-jen Poo, award-winning organizer, author and leading voice in the women's movement. She is the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, director of Caring Across Generations, co-founder of SuperMajority, co-host of Sunstorm podcast and a trustee of the Ford Foundation
- Marshall Hatch Jr, co-founder and executive director of the MAAFA Redemption Project, a Chicago-based workforce, social and spiritual-development initiative for Black and brown men ages 18-30
The media framing panel focuses on the role media plays in shaping views on race and justice, especially since the murder of George Floyd, in addition to the impact of media framing and mental health. Panelists include:
- Jesse Washington, journalist and writer for ESPN's The Undefeated, co-author of John Thompson's autobiography "I Came as a Shadow" and producer of the documentary "March on Washington," now streaming on Hulu
- Jimmie Briggs, advocate, journalist and contributor to Vanity Fair
- April Reign, advocate, writer and creator of the viral hashtag-turned-movement #OscarsSoWhite
Watch "Our America: A Year of Activism" from your local ABC station at in the video player above or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku