asian voices

Our America: Paving our future by recognizing history of Japanese American incarceration during WWII

By David Ono
EMBED <>More Videos

Our America: Paving our future by recognizing our past

LOS ANGELES -- Understanding the tragedy associated with Japanese American incarceration during World War II wasn't fully realized until 40 years after it happened. It was thanks to a series of hearings organized by the US government in the early 1980s that finally provided an outlet for thousands of traumatized victims to purge their heartbreak.

This came to be known as the "redress movement" and helped this country understand the magnitude and pain from such a terrible violation of civil rights.

"I feel redress is one of those stories few people know about but can teach us all an invaluable lesson as we grapple with similar issues today," ABC7 Los Angeles anchor David Ono explained. Watch his full report from "Our America: Asian Voices" in the player above.

Watch "Our America: Asian Voices," on your local ABC station, wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for 'Our America: Asian Voices'
EMBED More News Videos

Our America: Asian Voices tell the stories of Asian and Pacific Islander groups in America, exploring how they built communities and what it means to be Asian and Pacific Islander in America.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
our americahistoryasian americanu.s. & worldworld war iiasian voicesasian american & pacific islander heritage monthrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN VOICES
Watch 'Our America: Asian Voices'
The Hmong community: Resilience, hope & a place in America
Growing Nepalese community finding a home in NYC
Asian Americans in news share how microagressions affect self-identity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Cyberattack impact on Philly gas prices too soon to tell
5 dead in violent Philly weekend; quintuple shooting in Olney
Historic church goes up in flames in Philadelphia
Drivers on Walt Whitman Bridge, I-76 face monthslong construction
Tiger found roaming Houston neighborhood
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
Show More
More students to return to school in Philadelphia on Monday
Most popular American baby names in 2020
It's down to 5 on 'American Idol'
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
AccuWeather: Sunny breaks today, gradual warming this week
More TOP STORIES News