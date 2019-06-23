Out-of-control driver hits man sitting in front of West Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Moussa Demble describes seeing two cars collide then one of the vehicles come careening straight towards him.

Demble was sitting in a chair with his back against the wall of his friend's store on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the corner of 52nd and Sansom. His friend sitting next to him helped pull him to safety.

"My friend grabbed me from my arm and lifted me. I would be dead," said Demble.

Demble went to the hospital and suffered cuts and bruises. The store, which sells clothing and jewelry, sustained minor damage on the side of their building but did not have to shut down.

Police have not released any information yet on the crash, but witnesses describe a two-car collision and say it appears both drivers remained at the scene.

Demble was not sure if other people were injured or if anyone was arrested.

