Out-of-control driver slams into Delaware home

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- An out-of-control Jeep turned a New Castle County couple's garage into a drive-thru on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened along the 2100 block of Exton Drive just before 1 p.m.

Police say the driver suffered some type of medical issue behind the wheel and crashed through a couple's garage and into their backyard, leaving a path of destruction.

The homeowner says the man driving seemed to be okay.

He was still taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware newsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
Search for driver who abandoned crashed car after police chase
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory extended through Wednesday
Show More
Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden Co.
Fifth heatwave of 2019 leaves folks looking for relief
Man, 23, shot dead in North Philadelphia
Fire at Bucks County apartment complex
State police seek horse donations from the community
More TOP STORIES News