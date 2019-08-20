Out-of-control driver slams into Delaware home

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- An out-of-control Jeep turned a New Castle County couple's garage into a drive-thru on Tuesday afternoon.It happened along the 2100 block of Exton Drive just before 1 p.m.Police say the driver suffered some type of medical issue behind the wheel and crashed through a couple's garage and into their backyard, leaving a path of destruction.The homeowner says the man driving seemed to be okay.He was still taken to the hospital to be checked out.