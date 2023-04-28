This weekend could end up being a washout, but Jessica Boyington shows us where to eat in the brighter days ahead in this week's Top 6.

Top 6: Check out these outdoor dining spots in the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This weekend could end up being a washout, but it won't be so bad if we live vicariously through Jessica Boyington in this week's Top 6.

She found a few sunny days, to squeeze in some stops at three great places for outdoor dining.

Talula's Garden

Right across the street from Washington Square Park sits Talula's Garden, a high-end, seasonal, vegetable-forward, farm-to-table masterpiece by Aimee Olexy.

I took a seat in its outdoor garden, feeling the breeze and listening to what sounded like every bird in the neighborhood singing sweetly.

This was my chance to munch on hand-selected artisan cheeses, chicken with homemade potato gnocchi, sweet pea risotto with shrimp and scallops, and buttermilk biscuits with chive, dill, and a little cream cheese.

A slushy or a hand-crafted blood orange margarita will do here, but I opted for something stronger: The Tree Hugger, a mix of pure maple syrup and Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey.

Southwark

Southwark in Queen Village is owned and operated by husband and wife team, Chris D'Ambro and Marina de Oliveira, and has been since 2015.

The space is personal and homey with a quaint outdoor patio that feels like it could be their personal backyard.

Make sure to try some of their thoughtful and creative menu classics, like the venison tartare, crusted tilefish, squid ink ravioli, or the ever-popular burger.

Lola's Garden

Suburban Square shopping center is home to over 60 shops on the main line in Ardmore, and also to one of the spots on our list, Lola's Garden.

With the huge covered outdoor patio and open-air concept of the dining room, it's perfect for soaking up the spring weather.

I instantly knew this was my kind of place when I saw the cocktail flights, or the options for bottomless mimosas for brunch and martinis garnished with savory herbs.

The local produce is as fresh as fresh can be on this double-smoked bacon, fennel, mushrooms, apples, and balsamic salad. Heads up, they might make the best braised short rib I've ever had.

