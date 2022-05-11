collapse

2 Outer Banks houses collapse into ocean in Rodanthe, NC

EMBED <>More Videos

2nd house collapses; part of NC 12 along Outer Banks closed

RODANTHE, N.C. -- Two beach houses have fallen into the waves along North Carolina's coast, U.S. National Park Service officials said in a statement Tuesday.

The unoccupied homes were located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service confirmed both collapses Tuesday and has closed off the areas around the houses.

Debris from the first fallen house was spreading widely. Officials from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which is part of the park service, said they will be working closely with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup activities.

This is the third time a home has fallen into the surf this year. A house in Rodanthe collapsed in February and spread debris across many miles of beaches before the homeowner and volunteers were able to clean most of it up. However, clean up efforts for smaller pieces of debris continues.

"Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future," David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement. "We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore."

North Carolina's coast is almost entirely made up of narrow, low-lying barrier islands. Hatteras Island is part of what's known as the Outer Banks.

Hundreds of pricey vacation homes have been built there in places where experts say they probably should not have been. The islands are particularly vulnerable to storm surges and to being washed over from both sides.

Development only makes the problem worse because communities replenish shorelines that are eroding or have been depleted by storms. As sea levels rise, barrier islands typically move toward the mainland over long periods of time. Holding them in place by artificial means only makes them more vulnerable
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floodingcollapsecaught on videou.s. & worldstorm damage
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COLLAPSE
Officials investigate after home partially collapses in Manayunk
Officials investigating after a house collapsed in Manayunk Saturday
Bus video gives more info about Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Philly man woken up by police who tell him: 'Your house fell'
TOP STORIES
Lower Moreland police warn about rampant check fraud
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
1 dead, 4 injured in Philly broad daylight shootings
What we know about Vicky White, prison guard who escaped with inmate
Suspect wanted in 3 armed sexual assaults: Police
Bahamas calls on Philly lab to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Ga. officials provide update after DSU team alleges racial profiling
Show More
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
Local swim coach earns Philly Scholastic Coach of the Year Award
COVID-19 cases rising across the tri-state area
Police still searching for suspect who led officers on chase
Sen. Casey says he supports bill to protect abortion rights
More TOP STORIES News